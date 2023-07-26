Deadly dump truck crash shuts down I-75 in Sumter County

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A fatal crash involving a dump truck has all southbound lanes of I-75 closed in Sumter County.

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County are closed due to a deadly dump truck crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 314 on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning when the truck struck a guardrail.

According to a tweet by the FHP, at least one person died.

In addition to all southbound lanes being closed, the inside northbound lane is also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#Breaking #Sumter - Fatal crash on I-75 involving a dump truck that struck a guardrail at MM314; all southbound lanes are closed as well as the inside northbound lane. One confirmed fatality. pic.twitter.com/YRv7HEKmFi — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) July 26, 2023

