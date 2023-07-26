90º
Join Insider

Traffic

Deadly dump truck crash shuts down I-75 in Sumter County

Crash happened near mile marker 314

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sumter County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic, Traffic News
A fatal crash involving a dump truck has all southbound lanes of I-75 closed in Sumter County. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – All southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sumter County are closed due to a deadly dump truck crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near mile marker 314 on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning when the truck struck a guardrail.

According to a tweet by the FHP, at least one person died.

In addition to all southbound lanes being closed, the inside northbound lane is also closed.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email