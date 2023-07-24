Motorcyclist critically injured in crash with van in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An 86-year-old man is in critical condition after an Orange County crash involving a motorcycle and a van on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they responded to the crash on State Road 50 near Taylor Creek Road around 2:32 p.m.

According to an initial crash report, a Chevrolet Astro van was traveling westbound on State Road 50 east of Taylor Creek Road in the outside lane. At the same time, a Honda motorcycle was traveling in the same direction, behind the van.

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to slow or stop for the van and as a result, the motorcycle hit the van, forcing it to run off the road and into the bushes.

The driver of the van, a 53-year-old woman from Cocoa, was not injured,

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a hospital as a trauma alert in critical condition, according to the FHP.

Troopers said the westbound, outside lane of Colonial Drive is currently closed.

