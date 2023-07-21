TRAFFIC ALERT: Bud Light truck crash prompts shutdown on US-441 in Orange County

A Bud Light semitruck was involved in a crash Friday morning along U.S. Route 441 in Orange County that injured at least one person and prompted all lanes to shut down near Apopka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Bud Light semitruck and a car crashed Friday morning on U.S. 441 in Orange County, injuring two people and prompting the closure of all lanes near Apopka, according to officials.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the crash, at U.S. 441 and Lake View Drive (Boy Scout Boulevard), around 6:30 a.m. Apopka police were also seen via video from Sky 6 as the Orlando Health Air Care Team stood by.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, one person was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The other victim was taken to AdventHealth Apopka in serious condition, fire officials said.

U.S. 441 was closed in both directions from State Road 451 to Plymouth Sorrento Road.

No other details have been shared.

