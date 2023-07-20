WATCH LIVE at 10:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol visits crossing guard job fair in Volusia

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Trooper Steve On Patrol on Thursday will visit Volusia County, where sheriff’s officials are hosting a job fair to hire crossing guards.

With school back in session next month, crossing guards are needed to help keep students safe.

Join Trooper Steve at the Ormond Beach library for the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trooper Steve will be there from 10 a.m. to noon and you can join him in person or via the livestream atop this story at 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, Volusia sheriff’s officials will hold a similar job fair at the Port Orange library.