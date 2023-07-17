WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve On Patrol discusses ‘guardian angels’

ORLANDO, Fla. – When we talk about first responders, it probably conjures thoughts of a police officer, firefighter or a medic.

But there is a special person who truly plays a “guardian angel” role for both those in need and the heroes responding to a crime or crash site.

I’m talking about communication specialists, dispatchers or some call-duty officers.

These are the men and women who answer the phone when you are in a crisis and call for help.

Dispatchers are trained to listen to the unimaginable and get you help when you think there is no one else out there.

Oftentimes, however, these people are forgotten.

In this edition of Trooper Steve On Patrol, we will discuss the responsibilities and the need for dispatchers, specifically focusing on the Volusia Sheriff’s Office initiative to hire qualified, amazing workers.

