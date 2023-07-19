WATCH LIVE at 8:30 a.m.: Trooper Steve On Patrol focuses on new Florida law

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wednesday’s edition of Trooper Steve on Patrol focuses on a new Florida law that went into effect July 1.

Municipalities are now allowed to install cameras in designated school zones.

The law allows cameras to capture the license plate of any vehicle going more than 10 mph over the posted active school zone limit.

The cameras will be active 30 minutes before school (or a breakfast program) begins until 30 minutes after school ends. Signs must be posted in the area to warn drivers that cameras are being used.

Once the cameras are live, there’s a mandatory 30-day public awareness period in which drivers will be issued warnings. Thereafter, fines of $100 -- $20 to the Department of Revenue, $60 to the county or municipality, $3 to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, $12 to the school district and $5 to the Law Enforcement Agency School Crossing Guard Program -- will be issued.

Be safe out there.