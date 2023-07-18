Trooper Steve, how do I get a traffic sign installed?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer named Shirley on Tuesday asked, “How do I go about requesting the installation of a street sign?”

Although the process in most cases to request a traffic sign is very simple, it’s best to do some legwork.

“If you are someone who wants a new traffic control device or wants to remove one, you’re going to have to do some convincing,” Trooper Steve said. “You need to remember that a traffic control request is not something that is just going to affect you.”

Trooper Steve said you should first begin to collect some data and evidence.

“If you are on a mission to place a stop sign somewhere, you would want proof to support the reasoning behind your request,” he said.

It’s best if you have community support, Trooper Steve added.

“There is a chance that not everyone in your community wants the same thing you want, so a petition in favor of your request is helpful,” he said. “After you’ve gathered all the information, put your local officials to work. At the end of the day, that’s why we have voted them in, to take care of our local issues.”

If you have done all the legwork, the next best step is to present it to your local city representative or county commissioner.

“A request form can be easily found on most local government websites, but without any support or explanation, your request will likely go nowhere,” Trooper Steve said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.