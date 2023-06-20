79º

Ask Trooper Steve: Why are mile markers used when reporting crashes and not cross streets?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve was asked, “Why are crashes reported as mile markers and not cross streets? It could be confusing.”

He said he understands because before he entered into the world of state troopers, mile markers were a foreign language to him too.

But for first responders, Trooper Steve said, mile markers are key.

When receiving a call for assistance, first responders must get to the closest location of where help is needed,” he said. “Sometimes in rural parts of Florida, you could have an exit in one location and for several miles there could be no other cross streets. Having a mile marker allows for not only units on the ground to get there properly, but possibly units from the air.”

Trooper Steve added that’s why a lot of traffic information relayed to viewers includes both mile markers and cross streets.

“For example, if I am referring to a crash along the Florida Turnpike close to mile marker 254, I would also refer to mile marker 254 as close to State Road 528,” he said.

If you have a traffic question for Trooper Steve, email him at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

