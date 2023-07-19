‘Our kids are out here:’ Eustis police chief talks new speed cameras in Florida school zones

EUSTIS, Fla. – School zone speed cameras are now allowed in Florida, and the first officially announced cameras will go live in two Eustis school zones in August.

Speaking first to News 6, Eustis police Chief Craig Capri joined Trooper Steve on Wednesday to discuss the new technology.

Altumint is the company implementing the cameras, which will be placed at the South Bay Street and Taylor Avenue school zone and at Orange Avenue and Prescott Street.

“Altumint’s school zone speed safety program is a milestone for the city of Eustis and our commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our children and pedestrians. These cameras will act as a force multiplier for our department, enabling us to enforce traffic regulations effectively and efficiently,” Capri said.

Altumint CEO Thomas Bouchard said in a statement that he’s happy about the partnership with Eustis.

“We are pleased to partner with the city of Eustis to bring improved safety to their schools. Our commitment to safety coupled with our advanced technology will help Eustis and other municipalities across Florida get drivers to slow down, reduce traffic violations and help ensure our children’s safety,” Bouchard said.

Altumint conducted a study in Eustis at the Orange Avenue school zone during school hours. Of 3,369 vehicles captured, 894 would have been found in violation, going more than 10 mph over the speed limit, which breaks down to 27% of vehicles monitored. The fastest speeds captured were 69.1 mph, 60.6 mph and 59.7 mph.

Near Eustis Heights Elementary School, Altumint captured 952 vehicles, 285 of which were going more than 10 mph over the speed limit, which is 30%. The fastest speeds captured there were 64.1 mph and 62.3 mph.

Capri cited the stats as a reason why the cameras are necessary.

“Our kids are out here going to school in the morning, the last thing we want to do is see a kid get hit by a car. I mean, that’s what this is all about, saving lives, so this equipment is gonna help us do that and it’ll be funded by the violators, not by the taxpayers.” Capri said.

The cameras are now allowed after the passing of HB 657, which went into effect in Florida on July 1. The law allows municipalities to place cameras in school zones to fine drivers going more than 10 mph above the posted speed limit. Cameras will be active 30 minutes prior to school starting, during the school day, through 30 minutes after school — even during the school day when school zones speeds are not reduced. The cameras will capture the license plate and rear of vehicles determined to be speeding, an officer will review what’s captured to determine if a violation has in fact occurred and then a citation will be issued to the registered owner of the vehicle.

Signs must be posted in the area warning drivers cameras are being used, and once the cameras are live, there’s a mandatory 30-day public awareness period where drivers will be issued warnings until fines begin. The fine will be $100, which is broken down to $20 to the Department of Revenue, $60 to the county or municipality, $3 to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, $12 to the school district the camera is in and $5 to the Law Enforcement Agency School Crossing Guard Program.

Capri said the 30-day warning period in Eustis will begin the first day of school, August 10.

“We’re looking at a 30-day grace period, educational period, so they can understand, ‘OK, you’re going to get a warning notice.’ After that, you’ll actually get a citation that will be sent to you, and it’s a civil infraction. It’ll be a $100 fine. If you don’t pay that fine, after 30 days it becomes a uniform traffic citation and then you’ll have to go through those proceedings, get points on your license,” Capri said.

News 6 has learned that school zone speed cameras are coming to other districts in Central Florida, though they have yet to be announced.

