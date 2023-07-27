17-year-old seriously hurt in crash that overturned semitruck on I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old Palm Coast boy suffered serious injuries Wednesday night in a crash with a semitruck along Interstate 95 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 283 as the boy drove a sedan north in the innermost lane, troopers said. According to a crash report, the semitruck was traveling north in the middle lane, driven by a 71-year-old man from South Carolina.

The boy tried to overtake the semitruck in an attempt to access the next exit, the report states. Troopers said the sedan struck a guardrail after leaving I-95 to the right and the boy lost control of the car, which then traveled back into northbound lanes.

Another collision occurred, this time as the sedan struck the semitruck’s cab, the report states.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The car came to final rest after leaving the roadway to the right a second time, its front bumper striking a concrete barrier, troopers said.

According to the report, the semitruck left the roadway toward the left shoulder after being struck and the left side of the trailer hit a guardrail. The tractor-trailer then overturned onto its left side in the southbound left shoulder, blocking the inner and center southbound lanes, troopers said.

The South Carolina man suffered minor injuries in the crash and both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report states.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: