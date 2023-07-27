78º
Palm Coast man killed when van slams into big rig on I-95 in Flagler

Driver failed to slow for traffic in front of him

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 43-year-old Palm Coast man was killed Wednesday night when his van crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck happened around 10:25 p.m. on I-95 north near mile marker 282.

The FHP said the man was driving a van and failed to stop when vehicles came to a stop in front of him due to traffic congestion. The front of the van collided with the back of the trailer, an FHP crash report stated.

The van driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The big rig driver, a 30-year-old Lauderhill man, and his passenger, a 73-year-old West Palm Beach man, were not injured, the FHP said.

