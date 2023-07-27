78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Can I remain anonymous when reporting a traffic incident?

Trooper Steve answers viewer questions

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Steve Montiero, Traffic Anchor

Tags: Florida, Traffic, Ask Trooper Steve, Trooper Steve
Trooper Steve answers viewer questions about the rules of the road in Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla.News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked by Patti, “Can I remain anonymous when reporting an incident on the roadway? I am always concerned of possible retaliation.”

[SUBMIT: Ask your traffic-related question]

In short, the answer is it depends on the nature of the incident.

“As a law enforcement officer this is not something I tend to think about, but from someone who may not encounter tense situations often I can definitely understand this,” Trooper Steve said. “There is a large difference between reporting a traffic-related incident and a serious crime.”

When reporting an incident on the road, police will respond. However, the officer would need to witness a violation in order to conduct a traffic stop.

“Reporting the incident is the first step in getting emergency services to respond. We would not need your full information for that specific traffic-related call,” Trooper Steve said. “If you were reporting a serious crime that has occurred with elements of criminal activity, witness testimony would then be needed in order to further investigate the crime.”

[WATCH PREVIOUS Ask Trooper Steve IN VIDEO PLAYER BELOW]

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email

Steven Montiero, better known as “Trooper Steve," joined the News 6 morning team as its Traffic Safety Expert in October 2017. A Central Florida native and decorated combat veteran, Montiero comes to the station following an eight-year assignment with the Florida Highway Patrol.

email