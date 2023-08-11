Marion County horse tests positive for rabies, alert issued

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A rabies alert has been issued in Marion County after one unvaccinated horse tested positive for rabies in Reddick.

The Florida Department of Health issued a rabies alert for the Sparr and Reddick areas for the next 60 days. Marion County residents in the affected area are urged to be cautious and aware of potential danger while the alert is still active.

The Department of Health is currently investigating the cause but reminds Marion County residents that unvaccinated animals are always at risk for contracting rabies, including pets.

“An animal with rabies could infect other animals that have not received a rabies vaccination,” the department said in a news release. “Domestic animals are at risk if they are not vaccinated; rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations.”

The release also reminds residents to never interact with unfamiliar animals and to contact the Florida Department of Health in Marion County at 352-629-0137 if they are bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal.

