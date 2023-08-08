Reward increased for info on attack that left Marion County man dead

Detectives said they are seeking the public’s help in providing information about anything leading up to the death of 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies announced an enhanced reward for information about a violent attack in Citrus Park that left a man dead in March.

Law enforcement officials said they are seeking the public’s help with information about anything leading to the arrest of the suspect in the death of 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a well-being check at a home in Citrus Park on March 30 after Smith didn’t show up to work.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Smith dead. Deputies added he “appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death.”

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

On Tuesday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an “enhanced reward’ of up to $9,500 is being offered for helpful information about Smith’s death.

According to the sheriff’s office, “Herbert Swilley, the victim’s spouse, is considered a suspect in Timothy’s murder. Detectives spoke with Mr. Swilley at the earliest stages of the investigation and they have been trying to speak with him again, but his attorney has indicated that he will only cooperate if he is provided with immunity from prosecution for Timothy’s murder. Jordan Swilley, Herbert’s daughter, is considered a person of interest. She, too, gave a preliminary statement but has declined to speak to detectives further.”

Deputies said that since Herbert and Jordan won’t speak to detectives, they are hoping people in the community who may know things can help them solve the case.

“This could include information regarding Timothy’s activities in the days and weeks leading up to his death, or information about Timothy and Herbert’s relationship,” the release read in part.

If you have any information, please call Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number of 352-732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-21 in your tip.

Deputies said in addition to the $3,000 reward offered by Crime Stoppers of Marion County, an enhanced reward of up to $6,500 is available through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of the Attorney General. The additional monies are available through June 30, according to the release.

Law enforcement officials said the anonymous tip must come through the Crime Stoppers program to be eligible for the additional funds.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: