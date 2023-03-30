Man found dead at Citrus Park home after violent attack, deputies say

Detectives said they are seeking the public’s help in providing information about anything leading up to the death of 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are investigating the death of a man following a violent attack in Citrus Park on Saturday.

Deputies said they are seeking the public’s help in providing information about anything leading up to the death of 59-year-old Timothy Floyd Smith.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a well-being check at a home in Citrus Park Saturday around 10:50 a.m. after Smith didn’t show up to work Friday.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found Smith dead. Deputies added he “appeared to have suffered a violent attack prior to his death.”

Based on an initial investigation, detectives said Smith was seen leaving work around 4 p.m. on March 23.

“Detectives are attempting to gather more information about Smith’s whereabouts and persons with whom Smith may have been associating in the days leading up to his death,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Detectives said they are interested in speaking with people Smith knew in an attempt to determine a motive behind the killing.

“My detectives have been working around the clock to investigate this brutal murder and what we have learned so far now leads us to believe that it was committed by somebody who the victim knew. Somebody out there knows something. No piece of evidence or bit of information is insignificant. If you know something that may help advance this investigation, please pick up the phone and call us,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Pinder at 352-368-3508. Those who wish to remain anonymous can provide tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and referencing 23-21.

