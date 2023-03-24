Python hunters in South Florida find missing 75-year-old Marion County woman

Darlene Marybell Peck, 75, was reported missing Wednesday after her husband returned to their Umatilla home on SE 249th Terrace and noticed she wasn’t there, deputies said.

A missing 75-year-old Marion County woman was found safe by python hunters, according to officials.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Darlene Peck, of Umatilla, was located in South Florida after a Silver Alert was issued for her the previous day.

Deputies said Peck was “in good health,” and she was reunited with her family.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details about the recovery of Peck, who suffers from dementia.

Peck was reported missing by her husband, who said she left their home Tuesday to go to Ocala.

Peck’s Nissan Rogue was spotted near Miami early Wednesday, officials said.

