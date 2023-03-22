Deputies search for missing Marion County woman with dementia

Darlene Marybell Peck, 75, was reported missing Wednesday after her husband returned to their Umatilla home on SE 249th Terrace and noticed she wasn’t there, deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies issued a silver alert Wednesday for a missing woman with dementia.

Darlene Marybell Peck, 75, was reported missing Wednesday after her husband returned to their Umatilla home on SE 249th Terrace and noticed she wasn’t there, according to deputies. Investigators said she left the home to go to Ocala around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

She is driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue with a Florida tag reading 9556BT. The vehicle was last spotted in the Coral Gables area near Miami around 7 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peck is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Because she has dementia, there is concern for her safety, deputies said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

