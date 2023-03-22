Apopka police search for missing, endangered 25-year-old woman

APOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen Tuesday morning.

Police said 25-year-old Hilary Ramos Acosta was last seen at her residence in Apopka at 9 a.m.

According to a news release, Acosta suffers from “a developmental disability causing her to have a low intellectual function.”

She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Police said cell phone records indicate Acosta was in the area of Universal Studios at 6:17 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hilary Acosta please contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1771

