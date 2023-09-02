Crash on eastbound I-4 shuts down traffic, Orlando police say

A crash along I-4 on Friday night forced lanes to close along the highway, according to Orlando police.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash on Friday evening shut down traffic along Interstate 4, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police issued an alert after the crash began blocking traffic near the exit to Princeton Street.

According to police, the on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 East has been closed down, and all lanes on I-4 East at Princeton Street have been closed as law enforcement handles the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right now, all lanes on I-4 Eastbound are shut down at Princeton Street due to a traffic crash. The on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 Eastbound is also closed. Orlando Police officers are currently on scene. We will update you once the lanes re-open. pic.twitter.com/xhqJDySOZa — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 2, 2023

Police said that officers responded to the scene, though no information has been provided about the nature of the crash.

No additional information has been provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: