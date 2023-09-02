77º
Crash on eastbound I-4 shuts down traffic, Orlando police say

All lanes on I-4 East closed as police handle crash

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

A crash along I-4 on Friday night forced lanes to close along the highway, according to Orlando police. (Florida Department of Transportation)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash on Friday evening shut down traffic along Interstate 4, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police issued an alert after the crash began blocking traffic near the exit to Princeton Street.

According to police, the on-ramp from Princeton Street to I-4 East has been closed down, and all lanes on I-4 East at Princeton Street have been closed as law enforcement handles the crash.

Police said that officers responded to the scene, though no information has been provided about the nature of the crash.

No additional information has been provided.

