WATCH LIVE: Trooper Steve participates as grand marshal in Sanford ride to fight suicide

SANFORD, Fla. – The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Central Florida chapter held a fundraiser Saturday to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Riders gathered at Seminole PowerSports in Sanford that morning.

Motorcycle groups from around the Central Florida area, to include individual community members, rode together under escort by the Sanford Police Department and Seminole County Sheriffs Office.

I was selected to participate in the ride as grand marshal, so that’s where we’ll be cruising today.

Learn more about AFSP's fundraiser by clicking here.

