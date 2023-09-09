Volusia sheriff’s office puts out bulletin for wanted felon

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man is wanted in a criminal case involving child abuse, false imprisonment and domestic battery among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies took to social media on Saturday to put out a bulletin regarding Michael Anthony Merritt, a 35-year-old felon from Oak Hill.

Merritt is reportedly wanted on charges of felony battery, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, the post reads.

Anyone who sees Merritt or knows of his whereabouts was asked to turn him in by calling 911 or 386-248-1777.

No other information was shared.

WANTED FELON: Michael Anthony Merritt (DOB 12/10/1987), Oak Hill, is wanted on charges of felony battery, child abuse, domestic battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.



If you see him or know where he is, it’s time to turn him in. Call us on 911 or 386-248-1777. pic.twitter.com/YAuzijNlll — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) September 9, 2023

