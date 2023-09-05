76º
184 rescued from ocean off Volusia County on Labor Day

2 women found floating in water, beach officials say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were found floating in the ocean and another 184 were rescued Monday during red-flag conditions in Volusia County, according to officials.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the women were sisters visiting from Louisiana and were found floating in the water about 50-100 feet from each other.

The sisters were taken to a hospital and one of the women regained their pulse, according to beach officials. The conditions of both women are not known.

On Friday, officials said lifeguards would be all hands on deck through the holiday weekend as dangerous rip current conditions were expected.

The nearly 200 rescues happened the same day two people were bitten by sharks off Ponce Inlet.

