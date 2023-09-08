85º
Volusia County teacher accused of hitting 4-year-old with autism

Stacy Strnad arrested on child abuse charge

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Stacy Strnad (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

EDGEWATER, Fla. – An elementary school teacher in Edgewater is accused of hitting a 4-year-old child with autism, according to police.

Stacy Strnad was arrested in Port Orange on Thursday on child abuse and battery charges.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, Strnad hit a child’s arm twice and when the child ran, she grabbed the 4-year-old by the arm and pulled the child backward.

Police said this caused the child to fall and cut their arm on a bookcase.

Volusia County Schools shared a statement on the arrest:

Records show Strnad bonded out of jail Thursday night.

