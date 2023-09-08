Volusia County teacher accused of hitting 4-year-old with autism

EDGEWATER, Fla. – An elementary school teacher in Edgewater is accused of hitting a 4-year-old child with autism, according to police.

Stacy Strnad was arrested in Port Orange on Thursday on child abuse and battery charges.

According to the Edgewater Police Department, Strnad hit a child’s arm twice and when the child ran, she grabbed the 4-year-old by the arm and pulled the child backward.

Police said this caused the child to fall and cut their arm on a bookcase.

Volusia County Schools shared a statement on the arrest:

On Thursday, Sept. 7, a teacher at Indian River Elementary School was arrested for allegedly slapping a student. The teacher has been placed on leave pending an investigation. Volusia County Schools has followed all protocols in immediately responding to this incident, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement as they investigate this matter. VCS takes any behavior that jeopardizes the safety of our students and trust of our parents very seriously. We will continue to strive to foster a safe and respectful learning environment for all students. Any such behavior that does not align with these standards will not be tolerated.

Records show Strnad bonded out of jail Thursday night.

