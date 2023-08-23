Palm Bay teacher arrested after toddler found with ‘suspicious injuries’

PALM BAY, Fla. – A Palm Bay teacher was arrested after a 16-month-old child was found with “suspicious injuries,” according to the police department.

Police said they responded to Pineapple Cove Academy on Aug. 21 as part of the child abuse investigation.

In a release, police said that 56-year-old Sherena Budhu, a teacher at the academy, had inflicted bruises and scratches on the child at school while in Budhu’s care.

Budhu had been employed at the school for around a year, and she was immediately placed on administrative leave as detectives investigated the case, the release shows.

Budhu was eventually arrested on Aug. 23 and faces a charge of aggravated child abuse.

News 6 has reached out to the academy, which provided the following statement:

We have been made aware that a teacher allegedly mishandled a child. We immediately reported this incident to the Department of Children & Families. The incident is an ongoing investigation, and we are cooperating with all public officials. Pineapple Cove Academy has been a part of the Palm Bay/Melbourne community for over 17 years. We have positively impacted the lives of thousands of children and are committed to continuing to provide that positive impact. Director of School Operations Rebecca Nagel, Pineapple Cove Academy

No additional information has been provided at this time.

