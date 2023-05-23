Former Volusia teacher accused of sexual contact with students faces new charges

Arin Hankerd, 43, is a former gym teacher and football coach at Atlantic High School in Port Orange.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A former gym teacher in Volusia County faces new charges after being accused earlier this year of having sexual contact with five students at Atlantic High School.

Arin Hankerd, 43, was arrested back in February after police received reports about an ongoing “relationship” between a 15-year-old student and teacher at the high school, according to an affidavit.

Hankerd, a gym teacher and football coach at the school, was identified as the teacher involved, police said.

The affidavit shows that the teen and Hankerd began the “relationship” back in January, and Hankerd would send inappropriate photos to the teen using Instagram.

In addition, Hankerd and the student had sexual interactions in a portable classroom and gym storage room multiple times, according to the affidavit.

District officials said that Hankerd later resigned from his position, and Port Orange police later announced that four additional victims at Atlantic High School and other schools had come out against Hankerd.

In those cases, Hankerd faces charges of traveling to meet a minor, lewd and lascivious exhibition via computer to a minor, and two counts of lewd molestation of a victim between 12 and 16 years of age. He is held on no bond for those charges.

On Tuesday, Hankerd received new charges of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and “other crimes.” For both charges, he is held on bond of $875,000.

No additional information has been provided at this time about what led to the new charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

