Tropics Watch: New system to join Lee, Margot in active Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Lee continues to be a large, powerful hurricane in the Southwest Atlantic ocean. After a weekend of battling strong wind shear, the storm is expected to strengthen again as it moves into a more favorable environment.

There has been considerable uncertainty as to when and where Hurricane Lee will make its much-anticipated turn north. In the short term, things have become much more clear.

Lee continues to not be a direct threat to the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Even though the storm will pass safely east, Lee will create dangerous beach conditions up and and down the Eastern Seaboard. Life-threatening rip currents, large waves and coastal flooding will be likely.

Wave forecast this week

Direct impacts from Lee are still possible in parts of New England and the Canadian Maritimes.

A building area of high pressure over the North Atlantic may prevent a complete escape out to sea. Any direct impacts to land are still five to seven days away.

High pressure building over the North Atlantic may keep Lee close to land

A new system to be watched recently emerged off Africa and is moving across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable and a tropical depression could form by the weekend. Like with Lee, there will be a lot of time to watch the development of this system.

It is one to pay attention to, however as model guidance keeps this potential new storm near the Caribbean and possibly the Southeast in the next 10-14 days.

European model of new disturbance

