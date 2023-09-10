Dangerous beach and boating conditions are coming this week due to Hurricane Lee

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Hurricane Lee is projected to stay far out to sea away from Florida, dangerous beach and boating conditions are expected to start along Florida’s Atlantic coast as early as Monday.

As of Sunday, large swells continue to batter the northeast Caribbean as Hurricane Lee swirls through the open Atlantic, hundreds of miles away from the Leeward Islands.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center projects that Lee will strengthen early this week back into a major hurricane as it moves to the west-northwest and remains far to the northeast of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. Dangerous swells and rip currents are expected to impact those islands today and through early this week.

Lee's Path

As Lee strengthens and slows down in the next couple of days and makes its expected turn to the north on Wednesday, coastal impacts are expected locally through the week.

Beachgoers and boaters will have to pay close attention to coastal forecasts through the next several days due to the expected hazardous conditions.

A high rip current risk will be in place starting on Monday along Florida’s east coast and will likely stay in place through the week. Beach erosion is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Offshore seas are expected to be between 5-10 feet on Thursday.

Coastal Impacts

Hurricane Lee is still a powerful Category 2 hurricane churning up the open waters. Near the center of this storm, wave heights are estimated at 33 feet.

Lee Waves

