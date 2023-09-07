Depression Forms Over The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

|Location
|160 miles W of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|WNW at 17 mph
|Pressure
|29.68
|Coordinates
|26.4W, 15.7N
Discussion
At 200 PM CVT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fourteen was located near latitude 15.7 North, longitude 26.4 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue during the next several days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected during the next several days, and the depression is forecast become a tropical storm later today or tonight.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None