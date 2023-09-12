Man bitten in face by shark while surfing off New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A man was bitten in the face by a shark while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia Beach Safety officials.

Officials said the man was attacked around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday near the jetty in north NSB.

The victim, a 38-year-old South Carolina man, was jumping off a wave when he was bitten above his right cheek, officials said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident marks the seventh shark bite of the year.

