Local News

Man bitten in face by shark while surfing off New Smyrna Beach

Victim bitten above right cheek

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A man was bitten in the face by a shark while surfing off New Smyrna Beach, according to Volusia Beach Safety officials.

Officials said the man was attacked around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday near the jetty in north NSB.

The victim, a 38-year-old South Carolina man, was jumping off a wave when he was bitten above his right cheek, officials said. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident marks the seventh shark bite of the year.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

