Florida lawmaker for Marion County indicted in SBA loan scheme

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Central Florida state representative was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday as part of a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration’s emergency coronavirus loans.

State Rep. Joseph Harding, R-Williston, represents part of Marion County, including Ocala.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Harding, 35, created bank accounts for dormant business entities and used them to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. The indictment accuses Harding of obtaining and attempting to obtain more than $150,000 from the SBA, which was deposited into two bank accounts.

Harding is facing charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. The wire fraud charge alone has a maximum federal prison sentence of 20 years. The money laundering charge has a maximum prison sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Harding is considered a leader in the Republican Party in Florida. He was the author of the Parental Rights in Education Law, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” Law.

Harding was recently named vice chair of the Florida House Health and Human Services Committee, and vice chair of the PreK-12 Appropriations Subcommittee.

Harding made his first appearance at U.S. Courthouse in Gainesville Wednesday and was released ahead of a trial, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

