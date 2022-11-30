Ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg to be sentenced

The ex-Seminole County tax collector is back in court ahead of a federal sentencing Thursday.

ORLANDO, Fla. – When former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg faces a judge Thursday morning to be sentenced on several federal charges, including child sex trafficking and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors said they will be requesting a guideline prison term of 9.25 to 11 years.

During a pre-sentence hearing Wednesday, Greenberg’s attorney argued that his client deserves a more lenient sentence than the recommended guideline, in part because Greenberg has provided extensive assistance to federal authorities on other criminal investigations.

[TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno was on way to pick up his children, FHP says | 2 taken into custody after fleeing authorities, crashing in Brevard County, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell indicated the federal guideline sentence may not adequately punish Greenberg for his extensive and unrelated crimes, including stalking a political rival, defrauding the Small Business Administration in a COVID-19 relief scheme, defrauding Seminole County by running a personal cryptocurrency business run out of the tax collector’s office, and manufacturing fake driver’s licenses.

“This is an exceptional case,” Presnell said. “(The federal sentencing guideline) just doesn’t work.”

More than 18 months after former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg began cooperating with federal prosecutors as part of a plea agreement, a judge is scheduled to sentence Greenberg on six criminal charges including child sex trafficking.

Presnell did not reveal how he might sentence Greenberg but indicated it could be more severe than what Greenberg and prosecutors are seeking.

“The parties are under agreement about something I don’t agree with,” Presnell said.

Federal prosecutors said Greenberg used his position as tax collector “to engage in a bold, brazen, and nearly undeterrable crime spree” that included having sex with a 17-year-old girl he met through a “sugar daddy” website, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and stalking.

The government will be seeking a guideline prison sentence of 111-132 months, prosecutors said.

Disgraced former tax collector Joel Greenberg will pay Seminole County government more than $1.3 million in restitution to cover the county’s losses while he was in office, the county attorney announced Tuesday.

That recommended sentence includes credit for Greenberg’s assistance on other federal investigations as required by his plea deal.

Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, unsuccessfully argued Wednesday that the guideline sentence should be reduced further due to his client’s cooperation.

“It is clear his cooperation has been fruitful,” Sheller said.

Greenberg has provided prosecutors with information about 27 people who committed crimes including some “public figures,” according to Sheller.

An associate of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a bribery scheme.

Ten of those people were involved in election fraud and a “ghost candidate” scheme, Scheller said.

Seven were involved in public corruption and three took part in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration, the attorney alleged.

Eight of the people identified by Greenberg were men involved in sex crimes, Scheller said.

Some of the 27 people named by Greenberg took part in multiple crimes, the attorney claimed.

Of those 27 people, Scheller said only five have been criminally prosecuted so far, with two others expected to be indicted for SBA loan fraud in the next weeks.

Federal prosecutors indicated some criminal probes remain active.

“The defendant has been given credit for cases that are under investigation,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Daniels said.

Greenberg is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: