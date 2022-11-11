Federal prosecutors request lenient sentencing for ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg

ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge for a reduced sentence for disgraced former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg because of his help in other prosecutions and investigations.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a motion asking the judge for a reduction in the sentence for Greenberg’s most serious offense involving child sex trafficking. That charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.

The government’s motion did not specify the exact prison sentence it is recommending.

Greenberg faces an additional, 2-year mandatory minimum sentence for aggravated identity theft, and he could potentially receive decades of additional prison time for four other federal charges to which he’s pleaded guilty.

The motion said Greenberg is eligible for the reduced sentence under Section 5K1.1 of the United States Sentencing Guidelines for providing “truthful and timely information to the United States which, in part, resulted in the charging of others and that has substantially assisted in the investigation and prosecution of other persons.”

Prosecutors then said Greenberg’s help led to substantial help in several cases, including “other matters” that were provided in a sealed supplemental memorandum.

The motion also mentions the prosecution of Teresa McIntyre in a COVID-19 fraud scheme to submit false claims to the Small Business Administration and to bribe an SBA employee.

McIntyre was charged and entered into a plea agreement back in May. Documents from federal prosecutors said she prepared fraudulent COVID-19 relief loan applications on behalf of others and then worked with an SBA loan specialist to get the loans approved.

Prosecutors added Greenberg’s assistance led to charges against two other people, Michael Shirley and Joseph Ellicott, in a kickbacks scheme.

Joseph Ellicott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. Shirley has been indicted and is pending trial.

Finally, Greenberg’s cooperation led to the arrest of Keith Ingersoll in a scheme to defraud the Seminole County Tax Collectors’ Office.

Ingersoll pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Greenberg himself is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 1.

