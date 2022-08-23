Ex-tax collector Joel Greenberg a witness in Seminole ‘ghost candidate’ fraud case

Joel Greenberg, former Seminole County tax collector, is a witness in the case of fraud related to a 2020 Florida State Senate race.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disgraced former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg is now involved with another criminal case, this time as a witness.

Prosecutors in the case of two people accused of committing election fraud in the so-called Seminole County “ghost candidate” case released a list of supplemental discovery documents to the defendants Tuesday.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Among the items listed in those documents was a 119-page transcript of an interview Greenberg had with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Greenberg faces a slew of federal charges for multiple crimes, including child sex trafficking, aggravated identity theft, wire fraud, stalking and conspiracy.

However, he has been working with federal prosecutors for months, providing information for other unnamed cases in hope of getting a reduced sentence.

These documents now show Greenberg is providing information in state cases as well.

Prosecutors said FDLE redacted information in the transcript that is either irrelevant to the ghost candidate case, is sensitive information or information that is “interrelated with other crimes or criminal activities, the disclosure of which may seriously impair law enforcement or jeopardize the investigation of the other crimes or activities referenced,” according to the discovery document.

Ad

The Greenberg interview was listed on discovery documents for Jestine Iannotti and Benjamin Paris, two of the three people facing charges in the ghost candidate case. He is also listed as a “category C witness,” which means he will not be testifying in court but did provide information.

Prosecutors said Iannotti and Eric Foglesong tried to fraudulently influence the Florida Senate District 9 election in 2020. Iannotti ran as the so-called independent “ghost candidate” meant to siphon votes away from the Democratic candidate to benefit State Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Republican.

Brodeur is not facing any charges in connection with the case.

Iannotti and Foglesong are accused of falsely using the names of other people as contributors in campaign finance documents.

Paris, a former mayor of Longwood and chairman of the Seminole County Republican Party’s executive board, is accused of providing the name and address of one of the people falsely used for campaign donations.

Ad

Iannotti, Foglesong and Paris were arrested in May.

Greenberg is awaiting sentencing on those federal charges, which is expected to happen on Dec. 1. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 12 years in federal prison.