Florida CVS, Walgreens locations receive shipments of new COVID-19 vaccines

ORLANDO, Fla. – The CDC is recommending that everyone six months and older gets the new COVID-19 vaccine.

We know the new shots are on shelves in many pharmacies across Central Florida, with CVS Pharmacy telling News 6 many stores here have already begun rolling out the vaccine.

Walgreens Pharmacy says people can begin scheduling their appointments now, but the vaccine rollout at most stores won’t happen until Monday.

Dr. Maxine Wilkerson is the pharmacy manager at the CVS on Curry Ford and Goldenrod roads near Orlando. Her pharmacy received the new COVID shots last week and she said her appointments have been pretty steady.

“You’d be surprised, but I’m vaccinating right now about 40 patients a day,” Dr. Wilkerson said. “If you’re over the age of 65 or you have comorbidities such as asthma, COPD, I would definitely urge for you to get it.”

When asked for her advice about people who don’t want the shot or are hesitant about getting it, she said, “I would say that concern is very valid and I would say, speak to someone you trust. So, whether that is going to be your pharmacist or primary care physician, speak to someone that is knowledgeable and you trust.”

Dr. Wilkerson said it’s safe to get the new COVID vaccine with other shots, such as the flu shot for example.

“If you need your flu shot, shingles vaccines, it’s safe to get more than one vaccine on the same day, don’t have to wait and stagger them out,” she said.

But not everyone is on board with the new shot. Florida’s Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo spoke out against the shots during a roundtable health discussion with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“We at least need to better understand it before charging forward like our esteemed leaders at the CDC and the FDA,” Ladapo said.

Though an appointment is not required, you can schedule your appointments at CVS and Walgreens by heeding their respective statements on the matter:

CVS-

“CVS Pharmacy locations have started to receive supply of the new COVID-19 vaccines and they continue to receive inventory on a rolling basis. All CVS Pharmacy locations are expected to have the vaccination in stock by early next week. MinuteClinic locations will also begin offering the new COVID-19 vaccine for patients aged 18 months and above in the coming weeks,” the CVS statement reads.

“Appointments for individuals aged five and above are made available at CVS.com and via the CVS Pharmacy app, and walk-ins will be accepted as individual locations receive the vaccines. MinuteClinic locations will also begin offering the new COVID-19 vaccine for patients aged 18 months and above in the coming weeks, with appointments available at MinuteClinic.com.”

Walgreens-

“Walgreens now offers the updated Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at locations nationwide to eligible individuals. Appointments can be scheduled immediately, with available appointments starting nationwide on Monday, September 18. Earlier appointments may be added as inventory is currently on its way to pharmacies nationwide. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Walgreens, visit Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, use the Walgreens app or call 1-800-WALGREENS. We offer flexible openings, including nights, weekends and walk-ins when available,” the Walgreens statement reads.

“COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at no cost to the public. The cost will either be covered by insurance or government assistance programs, such as the CDC’s Bridge Access Program. The CDC’s Bridge Access Program will provide free access to COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults. The CDC is contracting with select pharmacies, including Walgreens. We have received authorization that will allow us to immediately serve patients who qualify for the program at all Walgreens pharmacy locations. Walgreens remains focused on driving equitable and convenient access to life-saving vaccines. We defer you to HHS for more details.”

