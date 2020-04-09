Celebrities remember, pay tribute to John Prine, who died from COVID-19 complications

It’s hard to believe that one of folk and country music’s greatest legends, John Prine, died earlier this week from complications due to COVID-19.

Prine’s death Tuesday sent shockwaves through the music community, and from artists from so many different genres -- just showing how many people were touched by Prine’s music.

From rock legends like Bruce Springsteen to country music superstars like Bonnie Raitt and Kacey Musgraves, Prine’s music was universally celebrated by all artists.

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Springsteen tweeted. “John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

Raitt, who sings “Angel From Montgomery,” a song penned by Prine, tweeted, “Words can’t even come close. I’m crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.”

Words can't even come close.

Some artists even took a little time to record themselves singing a Prine song, like Natalie Maines, who sang “Angel From Montgomery” (you can tell just how many people love that song) -- and it’s is simply stunning.

Musgraves, who is one of country music’s most popular artists, tweeted, “Heartbroken,” and followed it up with another tweet with a warning to Willie Nelson.

I swear to god if you ain’t stayin indoors, @WillieNelson... — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 8, 2020

Here are more tributes from celebrities:

Thinking about John Prine and Ellis Marsalis and Bill Withers today. 💫Making beautiful music together somewhere in the great beyond. 🎶What a beautiful treasure trove of stories and songs they gave us. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) April 8, 2020

We love you John. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 8, 2020

With a heavy heart, but deep love and gratitude for his gift he gave us all- Goodbye, John Prine. https://t.co/kGkNJYl3hI — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 8, 2020

Just gutting. No one wrote songs about humankind with more grace and wit. To quote him, "He was in heaven before he died." https://t.co/VPpBn4UJLV — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

It hurts so bad to read the news. I am gutted. My hero is gone. My friend is gone. We’ll love you forever John Prine. — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) April 8, 2020

Very sad to hear about John Prine’s passing. Not only was John an incredible icon and inspiration musically, but everybody in Nashville will tell you how lovely of a person he was. 💘 — Orville Peck (@orvillepeck) April 8, 2020

John Prine gave me a long and wonderful interview when I was a teenage rock scribe, and when I saw Fiona and John again at this year's Grammys, I was able to thank him. "Don't forget your sister," he said, eyes twinkling, "she was there too." We'll never forget you either... pic.twitter.com/OFT5mpESZs — Cameron Crowe (@CameronCrowe) April 8, 2020