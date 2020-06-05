City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs reopening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – City Works Eatery & Pour House at Disney Springs announced Friday that it will reopen June 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City Works, located next to the NBA Experience, said it will implement a number of safety measures upon reopening.

The new procedures include personal protective equipment for all team members and increased cleaning protocols and precautions, with scheduled sanitizing of all shared su­rfaces eve­y 30 minutes, required hand washing every 20-30 minutes and seating following social distancing guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations also will be located throughout the restaurant for guests.

To celebrate its reopening, City Works said it will offer new items as part of its limited menu, including:

Queso kip that offers hot chorizo and pepper jack cheese.

Rigatoni with goat cheese. Gluten-free pasta is also available.

Smoked cheddar mac, with bacon lardons and smoked cheddar cheese.

Tex Mex mac topped with crispy tortilla strips.

In addition to the new items, City Works is building a new canopy over its outdoor dining area. It’s not known when the canopy will be finished.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.