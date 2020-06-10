Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Netflix is launching a Black Lives Matter collection the streaming company announced on Twitter.

The collection includes movies, documentaries and television shows.

The streaming giant referred to it as an effort to highlight “powerful and complex narratives about the black experience.”

When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America. https://t.co/dN6XQmsrGK pic.twitter.com/3CIrrno6mw — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

The move comes in response to worldwide protests calling for racial justice and equality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

The collection includes “Dear White People,” “Moonlight,” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” just to name a few.