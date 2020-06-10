81ºF

Netflix launches Black Lives Matter collection

Streaming service wants to highlight ‘powerful and complex narratives about the black experience’

Netflix is launching a Black Lives Matter collection the streaming company announced on Twitter.

The collection includes movies, documentaries and television shows.

The streaming giant referred to it as an effort to highlight “powerful and complex narratives about the black experience.”

The move comes in response to worldwide protests calling for racial justice and equality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.

The collection includes “Dear White People,” “Moonlight,” and Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” just to name a few.

