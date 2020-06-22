‘Hamilton’ movie trailer released ahead of Disney+ premiere

Walt Disney Studios has released the trailer for the film version of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Tickets for the Broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans will soon be able to enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their own homes.

It's set to premiere on Disney+ on July 3.

The minute-long trailer came out Sunday.

It shows a montage of scenes set to a mash-up of the show's opening number, "Alexander Hamilton," and "Satisfied."

In the lead role is, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is also the creator of the Pulitzer prize-winning musical.

It also won 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical.

Miranda posted the film trailer on Twitter along with the caption, "May you always be satisfied."

The movie’s theatrical release was initially set for Oct. 20-21.

The studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.