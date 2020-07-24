Country Thunder Florida music festival postponed until 2021

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Country Thunder Florida, a massive music festival set to take place in Central Florida, has been postponed yet again, this time until 2021.

The country music concert featuring headliners Eric Church, Kane Brown and Dierks Bentley was originally supposed to be held in Kissimmee on March 27-29 but when coronavirus cases started popping up in the area around that time, organizers made the decision to push the event back until Oct. 16-18.

Now, with Florida reporting a cumulative total of 402,312 COVID-19 cases, the minds behind the music festival have made the decision to reschedule for March 19-21, 2021.

Those who already purchased tickets for the event at Osceola Heritage Park will automatically have their tickets honored for the new dates. Fans will receive an email on July 31 with additional details.

For more information about the event, click here.