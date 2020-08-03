‘The Young and the Restless’ returns with new episodes Aug. 10

Genoa City faithfuls, you’re going to love this news.

The No. 1 daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” is back with all-new episodes on Monday, Aug. 10.

Many TV and movie sets shut down production earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Y&R.

But you won’t have to sit through daytime reruns much longer with the new episodes close on the horizon.

Mark your calendars 🗓 You do not want to miss all-new episodes of #YR returning to @CBS and @CBSAllAccess on Monday, August 10th! #YReturns pic.twitter.com/Gm5Ua4Svg9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2020

Monday’s new episode debut features Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) interviewing Genoa City residents as they celebrate the anniversary of Katherine’s dedication at Chancellor Park, according to CBS.

CBS said Tuesday’s episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production. The synopsis says it will focus on “Sharon (Sharon Case) struggles with her new normal following her surgery, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) disagree on a potential hire for Chancellor Communications, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has a bone to pick with Abby (Melissa Ordway).”

On Wednesday, viewers will see Victor (Eric Braeden) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their differences aside to help Adam (Mark Grossman), CBS teased. Summer (Hunter King) is also supposed to reveal her true feelings about Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) reunion with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) putting the brakes on her budding romance with Nate (Sean Dominic).

“Jack’s (Peter Bergman) parenting advice strikes a nerve with Victor, Adam searches for clues to prove he didn’t commit a decades-old crime, and Esther (Kate Linder) helps Kevin (Greg Rikaart) prepare for fatherhood,” on Thursday’s episode according to CBS.

And to finish up the week on Friday, “Devon (Bryton James) bonds with Amanda, Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) attempt to keep the peace in the Newman family backfires, and Jack and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are reminded of their family’s checkered past.”

The first week promises to pack a lot of drama and new yet familiar developments. “The Young and the Restless” is in its 47th season and is broadcast weekdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. ET.