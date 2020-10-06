Sofia Vergara highest-paid actresses of 2020

Sofia Vergara is the world’s highest-paid actress, according to Forbes.

The star reportedly made $43 million this year thanks to her small-screen roles.

Forbes reports Vergara made more than $500,000 dollars per episode for her role on ABC’s “Modern Family.”

She also inked a deal as a judge on “America’s Got Talent” worth at least $10 million each season.

Add onto that a series of endorsement and licensing deals.

Vergara’s pay eclipsed those of two movie stars.

In second place was Hollywood veteran Angelina Jolie who made a reported $35 million this year.

The $31 million Gal Gadot was allegedly paid in 2020 which puts her in the third spot on Forbes' list.