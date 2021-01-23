Only true Walt Disney World addicts will ace this quiz

Walt Disney World is known for having some quotable attractions.

From the safety spiels to pre-show monologues, Disney has a way of embedding itself into our subconscious.

Well let’s see how well you remember moments from Disney World attractions and rides.

Get all 27 correct and you have our permission to brag to your hearts content.

If you do well and are thirsty for more, consider taking our quiz on Epcot’s World Showcase.

How did you do? Take a screenshot and share it in the comments. Be sure to tag and challenge your friends to see how well they do.

