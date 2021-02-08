Here’s how to attend free virtual wellness event on self-love with Oprah

FILE - Oprah Winfrey makes opening remarks during "Oprah's 2020 Vision" tour on Feb. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Winfrey will have a biographical documentary released on Apple TV+. The streaming platform announced Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, that the two-part documentary will focus on Winfrey's life. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The late singer Whitney Houston said, “Learning to love yourself is the greatest love of all.”

To that end, Oprah Winfrey is hosting a free virtual wellness event on self-love.

Oprah’s “Your life in focus: Be the love you need” will take place on Feb. 13.

It is being held in collaboration with WW, formerly Weight Watchers.

Oprah will be joined by guests such as Ciara, Jennifer Garner and James Corden.

You can join the event by registering here. The event will also be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.