The internet turned a moment from The Weeknd’s halftime performance into a meme and we can’t stop laughing

In this image released on February 7th, The Weeknd rehearses for the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 04, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)

Last year, it was Shakira’s epic tongue trill, and this year, it’s The Weeknd looking lost inside a room full of lights and mirrors.

Memes are born out of the most random moments, and the new one that came out of The Weeknd’s halftime Super Bowl show is just that: totally random.

During his performance, The Weeknd had a moment in which he was wandering around a room full of hallways featuring lots of lights and mirrors. It was meant to be disorienting.

And because the internet is quick to move, this one little moment from the entire Super Bowl halftime performance has become a meme that is quickly taking over.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Trying to find Chromatica Oreos pic.twitter.com/u1ZpNWEtsg — Vulture (@vulture) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

Looking for the mute button when it's my turn to talk on the zoom callpic.twitter.com/EllhARqlFx — Joe Simons (@joesimonssays) February 8, 2021

*5 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom* #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/eY7MNcKeoj — Glizzy McGuire (@jameswalls71) February 8, 2021

trying to find the bathroom after the tequila shots hit pic.twitter.com/2i4z96dsfa — Fletch (@fandtheny) February 8, 2021

Trying to find my mask when someone rings the doorbell pic.twitter.com/NRnyGp79sy — Anthony DeRosa 🗽 (@Anthony) February 8, 2021

me trying to follow the hostess to my table at the Cheesecake Factory pic.twitter.com/mhB6LKCIiF — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 8, 2021

Me looking for toilet paper at Costco last March.

pic.twitter.com/hkbtrILMX1 — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) February 8, 2021

Me stomping around the house trying to find my phone when it’s in my back pocket https://t.co/mkLyqbZKAI — Ida Tedesco (@IdaTedescoTV) February 8, 2021

Yay for more memes!