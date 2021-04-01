Fun Spot’s new Sky Hawk swing allows riders to fly through the air like a superhero

ORLANDO, Fla. – You will soon have the chance to feel like a superhero flying through the sky.

Fun Spot America said Thursday that it will introduce Sky Hawk to its Orlando park next month.

Sky Hawk is a 90-foot swing ride that will provide guests the option of traditional seating or side-by-side horizontal (prone) seating.

The swing will make 10 revolutions per minute as its tower lights up in purple, magenta, yellow and orange.

“We’re excited to offer our guests this thrilling new ride,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “The addition will make a visit to our park even more memorable for families.”

Sky Hawk will be located on the north side of the park between the roller coasters White Lightning and Freedom Flyer.

Sky Hawk will become the 31st ride at the park, officials said.