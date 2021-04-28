Celebs like Dolly and Bruce raid closets for charity auction

FILE - Christine Baranski arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 12, 2020. The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is donating three custom-made Bob Mackie gowns for an online charity auction on Wednesday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK – Christine Baranski wants your help cleaning out her closet.

The Emmy- and Tony-winning actor is donating three custom-made Bob Mackie gowns for an online charity auction on Wednesday and she's tapped a starry group of A-listers to follow her lead with hundreds of items.

The eye-popping haul includes a Wolverine jacket from Hugh Jackman’s closet, a banjo signed by Steve Martin, boots, jeans and a T-shirt from Bruce Springsteen and a dress from Dolly Parton that comes with its own mannequin. A portion of proceeds from every item sold will benefit The Actors Fund.

“Those of us lucky enough to have had successful careers are well aware of how badly our performing arts community has been hit,” says Baranski. "It’s a great way and it’s a fun way to help.

The gowns she's donated were ones she wore for appearances at the Golden Globes, Emmys and Kennedy Center Honors in the 1990s. Each is very glam — she calls them “over the top” — and her daughters aren't interested in wearing any.

“I have a feeling whoever bids on it will do it hopefully with a feeling of affection and maybe that I’ve given them some joy. That would be nice,” she says.

The slate available at Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers includes a key prop from the worldwide smash musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” a Burberry trench coat and a pair of Swarovski encrusted shoes from Cher and signed posters of “All in the Family” signed by Norman Lear.

Baranski helped organize the event and worked to get many of the items, writing personal emails to each celebrity. She spent the first weeks of the pandemic cleaning her closet and realized it could help others.

