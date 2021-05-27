Concerts return to Orlando: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around Orlando.

Remember how much of an infectious song “Cruise” was, when it came out? The song’s collaborators are on a tour together and playing at local drive-in movie locations.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was supposed to go on tour last summer, so now he’s finally ready to hit the road. Singer/songwriter and former Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis is opening for Styles.

Things will get hot at the Amway Center when Maluma shows up. The Columbian singer and rapper has been all over the charts recently, so you know his show will be good.

Th Australian rockers had to postpone their tour due to COVID-19, but they are back and ready to take on stadiums full of fans.

The late ’90s called and it wants its pop stars back. Iglesias and Martin will be playing all the hits that you used to love to listen to back in the day.

Not only is Chris Stapleton one of country music’s most exciting acts, he’s also just an incredible musician and artist. He will be joined by Sheryl Crow, which is pretty cool.

There is nowhere better to see Jimmy Buffet live than in Florida. Get the margarita and salt shakers ready!

After playing the Super Bowl, The Weeknd is ready to go on tour, and it seems that he’s hitting up almost every major U.S. city next year. You’ve got to wait a while to see him, but when the date comes up, it will be so worth it.

After burning up the stage at the Grammys and on “SNL” earlier this year, Bad Bunny is ready to go on tour and light it up.

Justin Bieber has been working nonstop the last couple years, and with a few recent Grammy nominations, he is ready to go on tour.

When we talk about legendary artists, we are talking about Sir Elton John. Will this be his last tour ever? It could be, which is even more of a reason to go see him live.