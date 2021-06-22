Free concert featuring Shaggy and Flo Rida at Universal Orlando to honor health care workers

ORLANDO, Fla. – Superstar recording artists Shaggy and Flo Rida are coming to the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando to celebrate health care workers with a free concert.

Orlando attorney Dan Newlin is spearheading the event, which will take place July 17.

“Our health care workers and first-responding medical teams placed their lives in grave danger this year. No one ever expected a pandemic, but when it hit, our health care workers were warriors, saving thousands of lives and providing kind and compassionate care to those who were suffering,” Newlin said. “We want to thank our health care workers with a free night of entertainment with musical artists Shaggy and Flo Rida.”

The Hard Rock venue has been cleared to allow 3,000 attendees at the concert. Anyone can register for tickets, but Newlin wants the majority of free tickets to go to health care workers. You can register by visiting DanNewlinFreeConcert.com . Those registering will receive verification via text and email with additional information.

News 6 will highlight several everyday heroes at Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain celebration on July 4 at Lake Eola. Five of the heroes recognized by News 6 at Lake Eola will also be given passes to the concert at Universal.