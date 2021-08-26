Kenny Malone, drummer on on Dolly, Dobie Gray hits, dies

This image provided by Dave Pomeroy shows drummer Kenny Malone in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn. Malone, who was prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle, has died. He was 83.Malone's friend and bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. (Dave Pomeroy via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Drummer Kenny Malone, a prolific session player who played on hits for Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and many others, has died. He was 83.

Malone's friend and former bandmate Dave Pomeroy said he died Thursday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Malone is credited on hundreds of records made in Nashville, including albums like Parton's “Jolene," and Haggard's “Dreaming My Dreams.” He was known in particular for his hand-drumming technique. Among the other artists Malone played with were Dobie Gray, Ronnie Milsap and Crystal Gayle.

“He expanded the vocabulary of Nashville drumming, and was always an innovator who invented his own unique style of hand drumming, often combining sticks and brushes with hand percussion to create a unique sound and feel that left lots of space for other instruments and the vocals,” said Pomeroy in a statement.

Malone, from Denver, enlisted in the Navy and served 14 years, playing as a musician in the U.S. Navy Band. He came to Nashville in 1970 and started working with famed Nashville producer “Cowboy” Jack Clement and soon became one of the most utilized drummers and percussionists in town.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum said he worked on records by Bobby Bare, Garth Brooks, Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, George Jones, Barbara Mandrell, Charley Pride, Kenny Rogers, Dottie West and Don Williams.