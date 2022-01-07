11 songs that turn 20 this year, which will make you feel super old

Eminem during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States.

Want to feel old as the new year gets underway?

We don’t want to do this to you, but sometimes it’s fun to look back and see what songs are now considered “oldies” by teenagers today.

It might be shocking to realize that you’re this old, but as we all know, time doesn’t stand still -- and neither do we.

So, here are 11 absolute bops that are turning 20 this year. Don’t feel too ancient, at least they’re not turning 40 ... yet!

‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem

While it’s shocking that one of Eminem’s biggest hits is turning 20 this year, it’s even crazier that the film from where it’s from, “8 Mile,” is also turning 20.

It feels like just yesterday when we got the Eminem biopic about his upbringing in the Detroit area.

‘Complicated’ by Avril Lavigne

Remember when this song came out? Avril Lavigne was like, the anti-Britney Spears, giving us grunged-up pop songs -- and she made wearing ties without a dress shirt unironically cool.

“Complicated” was such a massive hit, as well as “Sk8ter Boi,” which also turns 20 this year.

‘Dilemma’ by Nelly and Kelly Rowland

Anyone who remembers this song will know that the music video for “Dilemma” was always playing on MTV and VH1 back in 2002. This was when Nelly was literally everywhere, and this was Kelly Rowland’s biggest move since being in Destiny’s Child. About 20 years later, and this song is still so good.

‘Work It’ by Missy Elliott

If any song on this list has stood the test of time, it’s “Work It” by Missy Elliott.

This song comes on at the club and everyone’s up and dancing to it; now 20 years later, it still slaps. Bless you, Missy Elliott.

‘A Moment Like This’ by Kelly Clarkson

While this certainly isn’t Kelly Clarkson’s best song, it was her first, which also means that it’s the 20-year anniversary of Clarkson winning the first-ever season of “American Idol.”

If you didn’t feel old already, now I’m sure you certainly do.

‘Dirrty’ by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera had to differentiate herself from fellow pop star and former Mouseketeer Britney Spears in the early 2000s, which is when we entered Aguilera’s bad girl era. “Dirrty” was full of leather chaps, sweaty washboard abs and way too much eye liner. It was basically 2002 in a nutshell.

‘Soak Up The Sun’ by Sheryl Crow

Up until this point, Sheryl Crow was kind of this alt rocker with hits like “If It Makes You Happy,” but in 2002, we saw a happier, more country version of Crow with “Soak Up The Sun.” If you weren’t listening to this song on a day full of blue skies and sunshine in 2002, you were doing something wrong.

‘Clocks’ by Coldplay

Somehow, it seems unreal that this Coldplay hit is 20 years old, but alas, here we are. Maybe it’s because lead singer Chris Martin has aged really well?

Who knows, but we will be playing this song as much as possible this year, because it’s still so great.

‘Can’t Stop’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

OK, so this doesn’t seem like that big of a surprise, but maybe that’s because Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around forever and they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame like, five years ago already.

Actually when you think about it, “Can’t Stop” feels like it should actually be older than 20. Still a great song, nonetheless!

‘A Thousand Miles’ by Vanessa Carlton

The intro of this song starts and you immediately know that it’s “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. Did the song kind of become a joke as time went on? Sure, but that doesn’t mean anything.

There is nothing better than being tipsy at karaoke and belting out this song.

‘All You Wanted’ by Michelle Branch

Long live Michelle Branch! You couldn’t go anywhere in 2002 without hearing this angsty breakup song, and when it comes on today, you can’t help but tapping your foot and singing along.

Now we need more music from Branch in 2022.

Did we miss any of your favorite songs from 2002? Let us know in the comments!